Saddleback College ceramics and horticulture departments collaborate for Plant Sale
Saddleback College’s ceramics and horticulture departments hosted a semi-annual plant sale at the on-campus greenhouse Thursday, Nov. 16 and Friday, Nov. 17. The greenhouse is located across from the Technology and Applied Science Building, towards the end of campus, opposite of the freeway. All profits go towards scholarship funding for the department’s students, with last year’s sales adding up to $7,500.
“We have great prices, typically half price from other nurseries,” said Horticulture Laboratory Technician Tina Maldini. “[The greenhouse] provides the ideal environment for [plants], great lighting, consistent temperatures, etc.”
The Horticulture and Landscape Design Program was established in 1975 and has offered free admission to two plant sales a year, one in the fall and the other in spring. A wider variety of plants and pots provide a great price range for the quality received, just ask the repeat visitor Beth Deeter.
“My late husband was an instructor in the automotive department [at Saddleback College],” Deeter said. “He used to tell everybody ‘Don’t tell my wife about the plant sale!’ because he knew I would come. I’ve been coming to all of them since 2005 when he started teaching here.”
Deeter pointed out that plants are living things too. When they are taken care of properly, the results speak for themselves. This goes hand in hand with horticulture student internships.
“This is part of the process of learning for the students,” said horticulture student Cynthia Brink. “horticulture scholarships is the purpose.”
Brink went in-depth on what the students are learning through this event, whether it’s learning the plant names or how to take care of specific types. Over time, having a better understanding result in the students being able to pass on that knowledge to customers at these sales.
“The average price is $4 for one gallon,” she said. “$1-2 for the orange pots, but most people are buying flats because the colored [plants] are annual plants, meaning you would plant them in masses.”
Those looking to make additions to the late fall yard, the horticulture, landscape and ceramics departments offer herbs, shrubs, succulents, bulbs, cacti and much more on sale.
For more information on the next plant sale, April 26 and 27, call the Advanced Technology and Applied Science Division Office at (949)-582-4541 or horticulture and landscape department Co-Chair and Instructor Robert Farnsworth at (949)-582-4310.