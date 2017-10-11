OCFA officials report that the Canyon Fire 2 is 60 percent contained
UPDATE:
Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at 7 a.m.
A vegetation fire broke out in the Coal Canyon Area due to gusty winds which burned 8,000 acres and is at 40 percent containment, according to fire officials. The Canyon Fire 2 started just before 10 a.m. Monday along the 91 freeway and 241 freeway interchange in Anaheim Hills.
Anaheim Fire and Rescue tweeted, “@CityofTustin residents & most @CityofOrangeCA residents free to return to homes 5 p.m. Anaheim residents can return at 7 p.m.”
All evacuation orders and road closures have been lifted except for neighborhoods off Windes Dr., Hunter’s Way and Lolita St., north of Santiago Canyon in Orange.
Canyon Fire 2 continues to burn but is no longer threatening Anaheim neighborhoods. #CanyonFire2
— Anaheim Fire &Rescue (@AnaheimFire) October 11, 2017
Not everyone will return to their home in tact due to the Canyon Fire 2. 13 homes in Anaheim were destroyed, 3,500 structures have been threatened, 14 structures destroyed, with another 22 damaged and two outbuildings destroyed. There are no reported deaths, but two injuries have been confirmed due to the fire.
“We do not yet have information on the out buildings, but they could include garages, sheds and other nonresidential structures,” officials said at a media conference on Tuesday.
More than 1,000 firefighters from several different agencies are working together as a unified command to fight the Canyon 2 Fire with 242 engines, 13 helicopters and 3 air tankers. The Orange Unified School District will keep the following elementary schools closed on Wednesday Oct. 11- Anaheim Hills, Canyon Rim, Chapman Hills, Linda Vista, Panorama, and Running Springs. Schools in Tustin will reopen on Wednesday. Toll roads still remain closed on the 241 from the 261 Toll Road to the 91. Residents returning to their homes are urged to exercise caution and follow @AnaheimFire on Twitter for updates on #CanyonFire