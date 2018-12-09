Kim Kardashian’s pop-up shop comes to Orange County
KKW Beauty store opened in the South Coast Plaza on Dec. 6 that sells her makeup line and fragrances.
Kim Kardashian, TV personality has opened her second pop-up shop for her makeup, fragrances and accessories line KKW Beauty.
Her first shop was located at the Westfield Century City LA in June of this year and now five months later she has launched her second location at the South Coast Plaza.
In these shops, the most popular items will be sold such as her eyeshadow palettes, lip glosses, liquid lipsticks, creme lipsticks, concealers, powders, contour and highlighting products, fragrances and Kardashian Lumee phone cases.Unlike her online site, the ability to see if the product will go with a certain complexion is easier. Also, her newest item Glam Bible Smokey Eye Volume 1 is sold at this spot which includes an eyeshadow kit, blush, highlighter, two creme lipsticks and liner, lip gloss, and her first mascara and false lashes.
Her store is expected to stay open through the holidays and customers can get the chance to meet Kardashian by signing up after their purchase. A lucky 50 Kardashian enthusiasts get to have a private event on Dec. 17 at the South Coast Plaza. Contestants have until Dec. 11 to be able to meet Kardashian.