Fatal stabbing near Saddleback College, 1 dead
MISSION VIEJO – Two victims were stabbed at the Renew apartment complex this last Wednesday around 9:15 p.m., in Mission Viejo. The apartment complex is located in between the Shops at Mission Viejo Mall and Saddleback College.
One male was reportedly stabbed in the throat while the other was stabbed in the stomach. Authorities believe that this double stabbing was gang-related but due to an ongoing investigation, other possibilities cannot be ruled out at this time.
“One of the victims died around 12:30 a.m., Thursday morning, at Mission Hospital” said Lt. Lane Legaret of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, “and another was critically injured in the altercation.”
Prior to apprehending the real suspects in the stabbing, a local Mission Viejo resident named Tanner Moreno was stopped by police. He and his girlfriend were visiting a friend in the apartment complex but were forced to comply due to witnesses describing them as the suspects. There was an hour long standoff with police but once the Sheriff’s Department learned they were not involved whatsoever they were free to leave. According to eye witnesses this suspect’s car and clothes fit the description of the actual suspect
The 28000 block on Marguerite Pkwy was temporarily closed for authorities to gather evidence and collect testimonies from residents and witnesses.
If anyone has any further information regarding the events that occurred on Wednesday, April, 19 are urged to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000.