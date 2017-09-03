Dr. Gregory Anderson new president of Saddleback College
The South Orange County Community College Board of Trustees unanimously selected Dr. Gregory Anderson as the new president of Saddleback College in a closed session Aug. 31. Interim President Denise Whittaker started the position on July 3 and will continue until Anderson’s first day Oct. 16.
“The privilege to serve the students and community of Saddleback College excites me beyond measure,” Anderson said. “I’m profoundly grateful for the confidence of the trustees and the support of the faculty and staff members who participated in this process.”
Anderson earned his Doctorate in Education at the University of Southern California and has had 20 years of experience teaching and managing programs. He was recently the Vice President of managing and institutional effectiveness at San Mateo Community College before taking the position at Saddleback.
“We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Anderson to Saddleback College and the district after a competitive national search,” Interim Chancellor Debra Fitzsimmons said. “He fully understands the opportunities and challenges in serving a diverse population of students. We appreciated the widespread and thoughtful campus input throughout the search process that yielded four highly qualified finalists.”
Anderson faces the entire board of trustees Sept. 25 for the ratification vote to secure the president position.