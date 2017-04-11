Dean of Fine Arts moves to newly created role
Dean of Fine Arts Bart McHenry will begin his new role within the Division of Community Education, Emeritus Institute and K-12 partnerships. The role, which did not previously exist is still being finalized. Saddleback College president Tod Burnett issued an email outlining the role changes, explaining this role will expand the community partnerships and increase enrollments.
McHenry wasn’t able to comment on his new job duties since this is a new position that has just been created. However, McHenry is eager to take on a role that benefits the entire college as opposed to one specific area.
“I am looking forward to helping the college on a college wide effort,” McHenry said.
McHenry’s position of Dean of Fine Arts will be taken over by Dr. Cadence Wynter. She was previously the dean of Health and Behavioral Sciences for the past 5 years does not have specific experience with Fine Arts.
“Dr. Wynter has demonstrated a clear ability to provide structure and consistency in leading an academic division and she will be an effective advocate for the division’s students, faculty, staff, and visual and performing arts programs,” Burnett said.
Although Wynter does not have any experience within the Fine Arts department the college seems confident in their decision to make her dean of Fine Arts.
“Dr. Wynter will be a great asset to the Fine Arts department due to her experience with the college,” McHenry Said
Wynter, who was unable to be reached for comment has been the dean of Social and Behavioral Sciences for Saddleback College for nearly five years.
The transition period will take place over the next few weeks, and during that time McHenry will be working closely with Wynter.
Wynter’s previous position of dean of social and behavioral sciences has yet to be filled and the college plans to advertise the position after the transition.