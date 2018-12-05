Catch “Tumbledown” this weekend
Saddleback College opens up ‘talkback’ with Red Shuttleworth
Brandon Drey/ Lariat
Saddleback College Department of Theatre Arts currently presents the world premiere of “Tumbledown” a new absurdist play by award-winning cowboy poet Red Shuttleworth. Last weekend, the playwright attended the premier on Friday, Nov. 30 and gave the audience a Q&A after the show.
“What a great cast and crew,” said Shuttleworth during the forum. “I know that they put their life and soul into it tonight.”
Shuttleworth explained where the play drew inspiration from an “old photos of Wyatt Earp and a dream about an angel from the bottomless pit knocking on my door.”
Tying together a series of separate situations, “Tumbledown” is a play “to make you think,” writes director/architect Rick Williamson.
“I enjoyed the hell out of it,” said audience member John Martinez
As you enter the Studio Theatre at Saddleback College, expect to walk in the middle of the set. Designed by Marc Jackson, the scene immerses the audience in a modern-day western town.
“I watched a lot of those spaghetti westerns and as a kid I had the guns for Christmas — this was just a special treat for me to be that western-hero,” said performer William Lindner. “You know, Red just wrote it with all of those little snippets from that time.”
The show runs picks back up on Wednesday Dec. 5 and closes on Sunday, Dec. 9. “Tumbledown” is not recommended for chidden under for 15.