Career fair offers opportunities for those on the hunt for a job
Students, staff and employers gathered in the Saddleback College quad for an annual career fair Wednesday.
There were over 125 businesses and organizations that each had their own booths, which filled up most of the space in the quad.
This semester, more than 800 job seekers attended and there were more than 30 different industries to choose from. There were job representatives in industries such as human services, law enforcement, real estate, retail and many more.
The career fair not only helps students find a job, but also helps them practice interview skills, ask specific questions, network and get an inside scoop of the job they are interested in learning about.
Over the years, employers have been impressed with students at Saddleback College. They have interviewed and hired many candidates through the career fair.
“It’s a great place for students, community and job seekers,” said the college’s Career Placement Officer Eric Hilden.
Hilden also assist students by doing one-on-one whether it’s making a resume, improving their LinkedIn profiles, Internet branding, social media branding or finding a job and getting employed. In addition, Hilden offers recruitment services for organizations and helps companies recruit in different ways.
“I think this career fair is great and creates favorable opportunities for Saddleback students to get a taste of different career fields, including the US Army and other opportunities that are out there for them,” said Lt. Hollis.
Alison Buck, a pre-med major, said the event offered multiple benefits.
“This career fair has made it possible for me to connect with future employers in a more casual but personal way,” Buck said. “Discussing new and upcoming careers benefitted me by giving me the courage and information I need to be successful in future interviews.”
Rachel Yee, a business administration major, said the fair gives students a chance to check out possible careers and job opportunities.
Students can also find job opportunities at the Saddleback College Gaucho Jobs website online, official student employment system. There are over 200 to 300 job postings each month for students to choose from.
Hilden also has individual employers to set up booths on the quad for campus recruitment as an option to the career fairs.
“There’s so many opportunities and it’s nice for students to be able to see it, to see that there’s so many options and help them discover who they want to be and what they want to do” said Lily Jacobs, culinary arts major.
According to the career fair flyer, a great way to prepare is to research the companies that will be attending, bring multiple copies of a resume for employers to see the talents, successes and skills that each student has.
Practicing a pitch, or making a list of questions for the employer would also be beneficial. Lastly, dress for success and show etiquette and professionalism. This advice should suffice for the next career fair Saddleback College will have.
There is more information on the Saddleback College website and Career Placement Center about this year’s career fair, future events and job opportunities.