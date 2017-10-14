Fire officials say Canyon Fire 2 is near full containment Diana Tomseth 10/14/2017 News [&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;a href=”//storify.com/DianaTomseth/canyon-fire-2″ target=”_blank”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;View the story “Canyon Fire 2” on Storify&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;] Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Comments comments Tweet Pin It Tags:anaheim hills, canyon fire 2, saddleback college About The Author Diana Tomseth