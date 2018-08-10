A look into study abroad programs for Spring 2019
The Oxford, England and Salamanca, Spain programs are the cities offered to study abroad next semester.
Oxford, England and Salamanca, Spain are the two of the programs offered this Spring. England program will begin on March 14 to May 17, while Spain program starts February 15 to April 27. Both of these programs offer a once in a lifetime experience of witnessing culture first hand. Meetings for England have begun, but the final meeting is on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in room SSC 212. Information has not been posted for the Salamanca program, but if you are interested make sure to stay updated through saddleback.edu calendar where information about meeting times are posted.
Update: There will be a information meeting on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in SSC 212 for the Salamanca study abroad program.