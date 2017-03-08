South Orange County Community College District celebrates 50 years
The South Orange County Community College District passed a resolution at the board of trustees meeting to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the district.
Valentine’s Day, 1967 marked the groundbreaking ceremony for the district. The South Orange County Community College District, home to Saddleback College and Irvine Valley College has come a long way in these past 50 years. Here are some notable facts from the district:
· The South Orange County Community College District is home to more than 68,000 students and employs 4,000 faculty and staff
· According to a socioeconomic impact study conducted by the Orange County Business Council, South Orange County Community College Districts accounts for nearly $2.4 billion in combined economic activity and public benefits.
· Students who earn an associate’s degree can expect to earn $387,000 more during their working lifetime
· Students receive a 17.4% return on their investment of both time and money. This is well above and current bank savings accounts or 8% to 10% long term average of U.S. stocks and bonds.
· Taxpayers receive a 15.3% return on their investment, which is well above the 4% normally received from government organizations.
· SOCCD provides a return investment of $4.78 for every $1 appropriated
The future of the SOCCD is looking great as well, with plans to develop a new 60-acre site in Tustin, the Advanced Technology and Education Park on the former marine base, now known as Tustin Legacy. They are looking to partner with business and industry to train the regions workforce. In addition to this new site, Saddleback intends to build a stadium to provide a magnet venue for the area.
The district celebrates 50 years of academic excellence and outstanding service to the community. In celebration, the district credits the devotion of the faculty, staff, and administrators, as well as the diversity of the students and the worldly perspectives they have brought to the district.