7-year-old turns recycling into cash
In a landfill aluminum cans take 80 to 100 years to breakdown according to CalRecycle. For every 10 pounds a person recycles, this can eliminate 37 pounds of carbon emissions from the air. Ryan Hickman is a local kid from San Juan Capistrano whose mission is to protect the animals in the sea by creating his very own recycling company.
“Recycling is important because then trash won’t end up in the landfill where birds can eat it,” Hickman said.
He has managed to recycle 51 thousand pounds of bottles and cans just in San Juan Capistrano alone. And has raised $ 4,669 dollars that he donates to the Pacific Mammal Center. CRV is 5 cents for bottles and cans less than 24 ounces and 10 cents for larger ones. 3 billion bottles and cans have ended up in the landfill meaning $100 million worth of CRV has gone to waste.