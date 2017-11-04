Ty Freeman, aka Yung Vizionary, football star turned rap artist
Saddleback College sophomore Tylon Freeman, aka Yung Viz, is more than just a prolific wide receiver for the Gaucho’s football team. He is a passionate, highly motivated and expressive young hip-hop artist whose steady determination and lyrical prowess could one day provide him the tools he needs to ultimately succeed at the highest level.
“I’d like to believe that I pour every ounce of my heart, soul and energy into everything I do,” Freeman said. “Whether that be in sports, music, anything, you name it. As long as I love what I’m doing and love who I’m with, I’m on the right path.”
Freeman is a 19-year-old Orange County native whose roots extend all the way east to New Orleans, Louisiana. Previous to Saddleback, Freeman lettered in football, basketball and track at Tesoro High School before graduating in 2016. While at Tesoro High School, he was an all-league selection in football and an honor roll student. Freeman is an avid supporter of the Never Ever Give Up Foundation, helping children with cancer and disabilities.
He is currently studying psychology at Saddleback and looks to further his education at either UCLA or USC. If the latter doesn’t pan out, he aspires to continue his education and football career at a smaller division one or two university here in California. Aside from football, his true passion is exemplified through his new found love for recording music.
“I only started making music and recording my lyrics about six months ago,” Freeman said. “I would write down my lyrics acapella, with no beat, and share them on social media. A couple of my close friends who produce beats heard the stuff I was recording and asked me if I wanted to step in the booth and actually make songs out of them.”
Freeman knew he possessed something special when his music started gaining notoriety on music platforms like SoundCloud. After naturally gaining a few hundred followers, one of his friends told him about how rap’s newest rock stars, Trippie Red and Lil Uzi-Vert, had been listening to his music.
“Finding out that artists I look up to and listen to were listening to my stuff was all too real for me,” Freeman said. “I upgraded to SoundCloud Pulse and was able to see who had been playing my music and when Trippie Red and Lil Uzi-Vert popped up, I lost it.”
Freeman’s latest album “I.G.N.F.” has eleven songs that have reached nearly 27,000 views in total on SoundCloud. The album was in collaboration with local producers such as lilnunubeats, Nor’Ledges, CASHMONEYAP, Kid Ocean, Cormill and Billionaire Beatz.
Freeman isn’t just a hip-hop artist but rather a savvy business enthusiast, looking to fund his projects all while networking to create a platform for his music. He currently hosts and performs at party venues under the title “Addicted To Music” or ATM. He once drew a crowd of nearly 1,200 people all while being paid to perform.
“The craziest part about all of this is how quickly things unfold,” Freeman said. “I mean this last Tuesday, on Halloween, I was performing at the Observatory in the Constellation Room and people were going crazy for us. Seeing everyone in the crowd vibe with us only gave me more reason to be motivated.”
Freeman mentioned that none of this would be possible without the support of his cousins Mykal and Courage, his DJ James Pendergrass, brother in arms Jair, producer Lil Nunu and his immediate family and friends.
For more information on Ty Freeman and his music follow these links.
SoundCloud: Yung-Viz