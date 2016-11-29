Students showcased their designs and fashion pieces at OC Fashion Night
Saddleback College fashion department hosted its inaugural OC Fashion Night on Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the first floor of the BGS building. The night was dedicated to students, faculty and alumni to showcase the students work and talents they have achieved throughout the semester.
Students were able to show off their favorite fashion pieces and spoke to guests about the amount of work put into the pieces, the fabrics used on each design and their inspirations that contributed to the pieces.
Diana McGroarty, fashion and merchandise director, was very happy with the works of the students and the amount of representation brought from each class.
“We are presenting work from all of our classes from merchandizing to all of the design classes,” McGroarty said. “We try to do a representation of each class. Everything on the walls, the designs and the fashion show video was set up by our students.”