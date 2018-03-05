Spring break for the workaholics
Taking advantage of the short windows off work
Spring break evokes thoughts of tropical travel, highway 101 road trips and dusty festival glamping. For the Saddleback community who have jobs, requesting time off work equates to no pay or a trip to the unemployment office. The dream of a vacation may be condensed to a weekend, a random day off or even a few hours. Consider lounging around the house, day trips or a foodie experience between shifts.
Thrifty shopping around the corner
Andrea Clemett
Festival season on the horizon, women and men can outfit their new looks at Doheny Clothing Exchange in Capistrano Beach. If spring cleaning is on the agenda for the break, head to the boutique where shoppers can trade in old clothes and get 50 percent of its value for instant store credit. Fashion enthusiasts can also make an appointment to sell clothes for cash, receiving 30 percent value.
The genres of clothing consist of gently used condition ranging from beachy casual, bohemian, to funky with a western twist. Vintage clothing is also a main attraction in the store, carrying pieces from all decades. Owners indicated that 70’s are a current top seller, 20’s flapper dresses are a popular runner-up.
Standing for eight years, this family-run business is owned by a mother daughter duo. Mother Pamela Vandergrift, has handcrafted glass light fixtures that are spread throughout the store, her medium is classified as vintage ethereal. If seeking home furnishing idea projects, the hand-touched decor will leave shoppers inspired.
New arrivals are displayed daily, showcasing brands like Free People, Jeffrey Campbell, Amuse, Brixton and Levis. Scrolling through the store’s Instagram @dohenyclothingexchange, is a must for inspiration on both outfits and styles.
With daylight savings occuring this weekend, longer days are in range. Spring break is approaching shorts weather with warmed, suntanned beach days. Searching for gems at the clothing exchange can complete looks for the second half of the semester.
Flavors for foodies
Ashley Hern
Begin your experience with the salty smell of the ocean right across from the San Clemente Pier at Jeff Clinard’s Bear Coast Coffee. The minimalist menu and white tile theme have the ability to enrich any period of time.
Currently offering coffee from Portland-based Heart Coffee Roasters and Lakewood, Colorado based Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters, choosing between drip, cold brew, a latte or a gibraltar can prove to be difficult.
This coffee house produces their own homemade sauces and flavorings, which include a lavender-infused caramel, a nutmeg-accented vanilla and a dark chocolate-ganache. They also milk their own almonds, fashioning a handcrafted cup of almond milk to compliment any coffee lover’s beverage.
Take ten minutes out of a busy day and accompany those with an almond milk lavender-infused caramel latte and its succulent flavor. As Agent Dale Cooper from Twin Peaks would exclaim, “I only have time for coffee.”
A trip into Downtown San Clemente quickly supplements (or can at least simulate) a vacation to any far away land. Active Culture sits almost a mile away from Bear Coast Coffee within San Clemente’s bustling and absorbing streets of wonder.
The 2010 based cafe and yogurt shop features dishes that are devoted to both taste and gastrointestinal health (who would have thought?) according to their mission statement. The store’s walls and surroundings are covered in displays of succulent plant art.
Their BBQ Burger highlights a homemade lentil patty, enclosed with carrots, onions, organic mixed greens and avocado on a wheat bun. The barbecue sauce is fabricated from beets, interestingly enough.
Indulging with dessert after a tasteful entree at Active Culture is not a guilty pleasure, but a must. The cafe serves multiple flavors of soft serve yogurt that can be topped with a large array of combinations of fruits, nuts or sweets.
A date with Apple TV
Holly Broxterman
Spring break and the vernal equinox represent a time of renewal, rejuvenation, and revival, but before you look forward, start your week off with a spoonful of nostalgia by looking back and reliving famous spring break episodes of beloved shows that are a blast from your past.
In “Friends” season 6, episode 19 “The One With Joey’s Fridge,” amidst Joey craftily seeking ways to make his friends pay to replace his broken fridge, Ross is dating Elizabeth, one of his former students. Ross becomes nervous about the relationship moving too fast when she hints about taking a trip together for spring vacation. He feels better once he realizes she’s actually planning to take a trip to Florida with her friends, until Chandler points out, “Wait a minute, is she going for ‘spring vacation’ or ‘spring break? Whoo-hoo!’” “What’s the difference?” Ross asks. “Well, spring vacation, you’re doing nice things with your grandparents; spring break, you’re doing frat guys,” Monica responds. In the end, the iconic gang discovers Ross’ solution when they notice him missing and see him on MTV on a beach with Elizabeth.
The infamous “Bluth’s Original Frozen Banana” stand on Balboa Island is overflowing with spring breakers in “Arrested Development” season 2, episode 17 “Spring Breakout.” The notorious Bluth family is up to their abnormal array of antics, but with an edge of indulgence and mayhem true to the spirit of spring break. Producers of “Girls With Low Self-esteem” troll along the pier seeking girls willing to flash the camera for a free hat. Lindsay arrives with three women in T-shirts reading “Girls With High Self-esteem” to protest, but to Lindsay’s dismay they all end up ultimately swayed by the free hat. While working the banana stand, George Michael protects his cousin from the objectification of drunken beachgoers flirting with her every time she says “banana” or “nuts.” At Michael’s request, his mother Lucille briefly leaves rehab to beat her husband’s mistress Kitty at a drinking game. Buster mistakes a box of wine for a giant juice box, and we see a flashback to one of the best parties the Bluths ever had, which was essentially a failed intervention. Live vicariously through the shenanigans of this family, but consider saving this episode for the latter part of your break lest you feel exhausted before you’ve even begun.
It’s just another day in Point Place, Wisconsin in “That 70’s Show” season 1, episode 17 “The Pill,” except Eric’s older sister Laurie is home from college for spring break. Their mother Kitty finds this unusual and asks, “Honey, is there a warrant out for you in Fort Lauderdale?” Eric quickly notices that his sister is taking great lengths to intercept the mail every day and figures she’s trying to prevent their father from discovering how poor her grades are. He soon loses the upper hand, however, when Laurie oversees an exchange at the local pharmacy for his girlfriend Donna’s prescription for birth control. Admittedly, the only thing reminiscent of spring break in this episode is the vague mention of Fort Lauderdale, considering Laurie spends her day lurking around the house, getting up only to intercept the mail. However, it remains a fair wager that many Saddleback students will spend their spring break by celebrating a “stay-cation” at home in a similar fashion as opposed to escaping to Florida for a week, so it still made the list.
A Spa Day at Home
Lizzie Williams
Could you benefit from a little relaxation? A spa day could help rejuvenate your body and mind, but a full day at the spa can be pricey. So why not do it at home? With a little planning, you will find out how easy it is to pamper yourself.
First stop is the mall where you head to Sephora for Dr. Jart + Shake and Shot Rubber mask. Dr. Jart mask collection has four different types of rubber masks made to help all skin types. It will leave you with a healthy smooth complexion. Having a late night study session? Use a mask to get rid of those fine lines and wrinkles. Includes natural ingredients like retinol. Found in high-end Korean spas according to Sephora.
After a long work night, head home to start the bath and put on that face mask. While you wait for the face mask to dry, move on to your next step. Be sure you hydrate first.
Lemon water can replace electrolytes just as well as commercial electrolyte drinks, according to SimplyHealth. If you suffer from asthma, this drink can help reduce symptoms and lower your risk of attacks.
For that added bonus of aromatherapy, toss in a LUSH bath bomb of your favorite bomb flavor. Lushusa.com claims five benefits of bath bombs: fighting colds, better sleep, smoother skin, improved circulation and a scent-sensational moment.
Did someone say friends night? Head on over to Target and get a $10 nail care kit and $4 stemless set of four wine glasses. Invite some friends over and give each other manicures while indulging in some snacks and adult beverages.
These relaxation tips above can provide that little escape from reality without breaking the bank.