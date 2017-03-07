Smooth as milk, thick as honey- One woman’s journey of the loving, the hurting and the breaking
“Milk and Honey”, a New York Times best seller, is a poetic harmony between violence abuse love loss and feminity which takes you through the journey of Rupi Kaur’s life filled with bittersweet imagery, moments of heartache to finally reaching an everlasting sense of self love.
“I like to think milk and honey began the day I was born,” said Rupi Kaur. “this is that I take from my lifelong experiences for this collection. I take a lot of pain I’ve experienced or my family has experienced.”
Kaur began her life in India, almost immediately after her birth her father immigrated to Toronto fleeing for bigger opportunities and escaping from the genocide that was happening in Punjabi, soon after her and her mother followed. This is where “Milk and Honey” is born.
The poems are divided into four chapters, the hurting, the loving, the breaking and the healing. As the reader loses themselves amongst the pages the reoccurring theme of sexuality and abuse is apparent.
“By the time I am born I have already survived the first battle of my life against female feticide,” said Kaur. “I am one of the lucky ones who has been allowed to live while millions of other girls are killed at or before birth, simply for being born girls.”
As the writer allows her vulnerability to let loose, the reader begins to relate as a woman as the emotional intensity creates union and feminity. Becoming vulnerable with her poems creates inspiration amongst her audience.
This collection of poems takes you through a young woman’s journey and on the other side of the hurting, the reader feels in their hearts the fulfillment of how she overcomes the oppression and the many struggles along the way and turns it into the beauty of self love and appreciation.
“this is the journey of
surviving through poetry
this is the blood sweat tears
of twenty-one years
this is my heart
in your hands
this is
the hurting
the loving
the breaking
the healing,” she writes in one of her poems.