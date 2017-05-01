Saddleback College’s fashion students start a ‘Movement’
Saddleback College hosted its 12th annual fashion show “Movement,” which featured handmade designs by the college’s fashion and merchandising students in Saddleback College’s Special Effects class, taught by instructor Diane Mcgroarty. About more than 100 students helped put on the show, and over 330 people attended the show on Thursday, April 27, 2017. This was more than last year’s show which included 251 attendees.
Winners that were picked “best in show” received $500, and Amber Powers was one of them, who landed first place for her garment in the Ready to Wear category. Zheela Sabori won first, second, and third place in the Evening Wear category and Emily Green took home first place in the Costume category. For the Non- Textiles category, Ali Kourehchian won first place for her garment made from California Apparel News periodicals.
“I’m so proud of them, they did a fabulous job,” said Diane Mcgroarty, professor of fashion merchandising.
Categories included Corset, Ready to Wear, Evening Wear, Non-Textiles, and Costumes. Materials such as cupcake liners, holographic snakeskin, beer cans, and even playing cards were used in creating looks in the Non-Textiles category. The purpose of this category was to encourage students to be creative and think outside the box.
Costumes were inspired by movies, television shows and themes in today’s pop-culture. Student designers recreated the historical corset into modern wear, and the Ready to Wear category featured factory designs while Evening Wear featured one-of-a-kind garments.
Mcgroarty’s Special Effects class (Fashion 147) designed and produced the entire show under supervision of Diane Mcgroarty. As with many of their past fashion shows, Advanced Beauty College styled the students’ makeup and hair and Saddleback College’s Culinary Arts Department presented hors d’oeuvres.
Judges Sandy Ekizian- Garcia, Boutique owner, Jackie Rose- OC Fashion Stylist, and Katharine Story- Fashion Designer watched as models strut down the runway and showcased various garments from over 28 Saddleback student designers. Boutiques such as Jasper and Plum, located in Tustin, CA and Melrose in the OC, located in San Clemente, also featured their collection which was modeled entirely by students in the Special Effects class.
Production crew consisted of over 20 people including directors, promotions committee, model committee, merchandising committee, and stage committee, all under supervision of Diane Mcgroarty. The show’s backdrop was handmade and featured a colorful melted theme against a black canvas, which Saddleback’s graphic design team helped create.
“It was great to be part of the Annual Fashion Show this year, and was so impressed with the final production- it was a packed house!,” said Paula Reible, who served in the promotions committee for the show.
Madison Werner and Farebar Bagherpour, both part of the “Movement” stage crew won an Achievement of Excellence in Fashion Merchandising certificate and a $250 scholarship for their efforts in helping with the show and their dedication to the class.
“Shout out to Detroit, I made it”, said Bagherpour, a student in Mcgroarty’s class, who moved from Detroit, MI to Orange County,CA and wants everyone in his hometown to know that he is living the California dream through his hard work and participation in making “Movement” a success.
“It’s rewarding to find something that you’re both passionate and continuously interested in. So I continue to push myself everyday to get better at what do both in this program and my job. I’m really thankful!,” said Werner, a student in Mcgroarty’s class.
A raffle was held as well, and all proceeds are donated to the Saddleback College Fashion Scholarship Fund.