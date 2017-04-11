Raise A Glass To Lost Winds
Lost Winds is a local San Clemente brewery run by residents. Although only being open for five months, it already has a local following and regulars.
Tim Thralls, the founder of Lost Winds has been working with 25 year old recipes for his micro brewing. And what the whole crew has in common here is their love for the craft of brewing and the taste.
Brandon Winneker, the head brewer at Lost Winds, has dedicated many years to the craft. Graduating in microbrewery at UC Davis to interning at various local breweries.
“It’s a total passion project. A dream come true,” says taproom manager, Rachel Cosmako. Cosmako is also a local and grew near Lost Winds beach (known as Lasuen), which inspired by the breweries name.
Lost Winds is different than most breweries for their specialization of traditional Belgian beers on tap. Although only a few beers on tap, the space creates intimacy for friends and friends of beer lovers alike. Their taproom is spacious and open so one can feel that San Clemente breeze rolling in. The bar itself, built by one of the many craftsmen that work at the brewery.
The staff is friendly and helpful when choosing a brew. Outside they have corn hole, so it’s fun to go with a couple friends and relax during the day. On the weekends, they usually bring local food trucks to serve and crater to cases of the drunchies.
“My favorite brew is the Saint Lasuen Belgian Golden Strong” said Cosmako. Lauren is Spanish for “Lost Winds.”
People in the craft beer industry are passionate for the art and that is what makes it different than “big beer.” Lost Winds stands its ground on not selling out to big beer, Cosmako said. Lost Wind will stay small and local, hoping to expand their own space.
Come down to SC and have a brew and then walk around to the other breweries, like Artifex.