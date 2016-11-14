RECIPE: Oreogasm Lush helps get rid of post-election heebie-jeebies
After a nail-biting election, “the Donald” has wiggled his way through to become the 45th president of the United States.
Here is a fall dessert recipe to help forget all the commotion that this presidential race may have unfolded.
Ingredients
- 3 c. heavy cream
- 1 c. powdered sugar
- 24 c. crushed oreos
- 48 whole Oreos
- 2 boxes instant chocolate pudding
- 1/2 c. chocolate sauce
Directions
Lets whip this Oreogasm into shape by first mixing cream until medium peaks form into a large bowl. Suggestion would be to use a mixer.
Next in that same bowl add powdered sugar and again mix until it’s smooth. After pour in two cups worth of Oreos and mix.
Using a 9-x-13″ baking dish, use some of the mix combination from above and spread a thin layer of Oreo whipped cream to use as a base.
Add regular Oreos all across in the baking dish and top with a layer of pudding, then Oreo whip cream and chocolate sauce. Repeat the cycle until ending with Oreo whip cream on top.
Next top the dish with crushed Oreos and cover with plastic wrap to refrigerate until hard. Usually takes at least six hours, to which after it is ready to serve.
Enjoy your orgasmic dessert, to forget and most importantly have fun.