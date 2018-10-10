OC Auto Show

Shelby Ford GT built with a supercharged 5.2 liter V-8 breaks a +700 horsepower limit; which brings the GT’s top speed to 190 mph for adrenaline seekers and classic car enthusiasts.
Bugatti Veyron Super Sport boast a overwhelming; 1,200 horsepower, 1,500 nm of torque, and one the fastest production steel car to reach 0-60 mph at 2.46 seconds.
3.8-liter six-cylinder twin-turbo engine producing 700 hp, 553 lb-ft of torque and a top track speed of 211 mph.
Turbocharge 7-speed automatic transmission, 700 hp, 730 pounds of torque with a top speed of 217 mph.
The Mercedes Maybach S 650, a luxury automotive build with a 6.0L V12 Bi-turbo engine with 620+ hp and 740+ lb-ft of torque.
A supercharged V-8 engine that puts out 617 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque. 0-60 in 3.8 seconds.
The McLaren 570 GT is build with a twin turbo 3.8L V-8 capable of 550 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque. McLaren boast a top speed of 204 mph with a 0-60 in 3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus runs with a twin turbo 5.2L V-8 maxing out at 600 hp with 620 lb-ft pf torque. The SUV’s top speed is 190 mph, with a 0-60 test in 3.6 seconds.
Jaguar I-Pace is the first electric jaguar SUV that is in direct competition in electric auto motives. The I-Pace provides a range of 230 miles per change. The e-motor generates 400 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. The I-Pace top speed of 120 mph and its acceleration from 0-60 in 4.5 seconds.
750-hp 5.0-liter supercharged V8 is the ultimate work truck for individuals who are looking for a beast truck that will last.
Portofino 591-hp and 651 lb·ft of torque twin-turbo 3.9-liter V-8. 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 200 mph.
4.0L twin-turbo DOHC 32-valve V-8/503 hp 498 lb-ft of torque. 0-60 in 4 seconds with a top speed of 185 mph.
Twin-turbocharged V-6 has capacity flow of 573 hp and 476 lb-.ft of torque. 0-60 in 3.1 seconds with a top speed of 190 mph
The Agera’s Koenigsegg aluminum 5.0L V8 has enough flow capacity to generate 1140hp and 1200Nm of torque. 0-60 in 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 285 mph.
