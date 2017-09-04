Hobby To Passion: Keaton Larson’s drive for film production
“I think part of me is drawn to the nature of sadness because life is sad, but in sadness, I find beauty,” Keaton Larson, a Film Production Major at Saddleback College says in one of his VSCO photo journals. Entries that capture the reality and pureness of life through the lens of his Canon 70D. At only 19, Keaton has a greater appreciation for film and photography that he has used to create a short film and an incredible portfolio of photographs.
“If Lost Please Return To The Sea” is a short film that Larson wrote and directed to showcase his love for the ocean and the general idea of sharing the passion of the sea and the mystery that it holds.
“I really value the ocean, there is a sense of wonder, at least to me, and i wanted to share that sense of wonder with those around me.” said Larson.
Larson’s VSCO account is composed of seven journals and many photographs. Journals that range from titles like “Sadness” and “Make Your Life Spectacular” viewers can venture through the actuality that is life. His account is also filled with many visually pleasing photographs that span from locations like Vancouver to Costa Rica that make an undeniably incredible portfolio. “I’m kind of a perfectionist, at least I try to be but the perfect picture would have to be something that provokes emotion and sticks in someone’s mind.” said Larson.
With a jam packed school schedule that consists of Honors English and ScreenWriting and work in between Larson has plans in the works for a future film. Something he hopes he can produce himself.
“I would like to continue making those films that have a singular theme, those are fun to make, but I do have a screenwriting idea that i’m really excited for.” said Larson.