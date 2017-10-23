‘Happy Death Day’ kills it at the box office
Blumhouse film company, best known for their horror movies, has released yet another to their collection, “Happy Death Day”. The thriller made $26.5 million on opening weekend.
With a rating of PG-13, be ready to share the theater with pre-teens. This movie was made out to be horror film, although it failed on the scare factor, it makes up for it with a strong plot and storyline, although it becomes more of a suspenseful thriller than a horror film.
Live everyday like it’s your last, is sorority girl Tree Gelbman’s (Jessica Rothe) worst nightmare.
Locked in a never-ending loop, Gelbman keeps reliving the same day and will continue to until she figures out who is trying to kill her.
Gelbman wakes up on Monday morning like she would any other day, except today, it’s her birthday.
She is portrayed as rude and egocentric with all the people she runs into throughout her day, making it easy for the audience to want her dead. After failed attempts to reach Tuesday, Gelbman realizes that she is targeted for a reason.
The killer is seen wearing a creepy-looking baby face mask that just happens to be the mascot of the university Gelbman attends. The mask lets the killer blend in so easily because it is seen everywhere.
Gelbman has relived that same day many times, and it always ends the same way: her murdered. Every time she wakes up, she gets weaker and weaker from the trauma of being killed the previous day.
Her suspect list grows, but so does her patience. She must die and wake up in the same day, outsmart the killer and learn that she may not be as liked as she thought she was.
She soon starts to realize that it’s her sour attitude and sense of entitlement that has her stuck in this mess.
She has the typical change of character throughout the film that makes her more appealing to the viewers, making them impatient for her final Monday.
“Happy Death Day” may not have been the horror movie viewers wanted, but it’s definitely worth the movie ticket. The acting was great, the film had a storyline that was tangible and and some comedic relief that many like to include in scary movies nowadays.