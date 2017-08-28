Counterprotestors organize against anti-immigration rally in Laguna Beach
08/27/2017 Briefs, Community, Life, Multimedia, Photo Galleries, Video
Counterprotestors hit the streets of Laguna Beach in hopes of preventing the monthly anti-immigration rally “America First! Electric Vigil for the Victims of Illegal and Refugees” on Aug. 20.
“We had a total of four arrests and only person was injured. He did not require medical attention or a hospital visit,” said Sgt. Jim Cota of Laguna Beach Police Department.