Families, teens and foodies all under a one roof at Union Market
This Mission Viejo venue offers plenty of food and entertainment options
If you have ever spent hours deciding where you and your friends will go to grab some food you know how difficult it can be. Some want tacos, others want sandwiches and someone else wants just to get some coffee. This process alone can be very time consuming. The solution is one central location where you can get it all in one place.
The Union Market in Mission Viejo offers just that.
“There are 12 concepts currently open in the Union Market,” said the representative from OCM Union Market Group Cindy Avila. ”We are currently waiting for three more vendors to officially open and that we will have a launch later this summer.”
Amongst these stores you will find clothing stores including Lost Generation and Splash and for foodies there are many options including Hummus Bowl, Anchor Hitch, Dice, Market 2 Plate and other restaurants and coffee/tea shops.
The Union Market is a second location that has opened in Orange County. The first one was opened in Tustin featuring similar vendors.The Union Market in Mission Viejo opened about six months ago and has increased the popularity of the Kaleidoscope mall because of the unique concept.
The space offers an open floor plan concept where there is plenty of rooms for big parties, meetings or simply a comfortable couch to catch a break. Amenities include a ping pong table, multiple foosball tables and bean bag toss stations.
“All of the stores are doing really good,” Avila said. ”Portola Coffee has received the roaster of the year award, also Shabu Shabu is always busy.”
Union Market is located on the top floor of The Kaleidoscope mall across from Buffalo Wild Wings. There are a few choices for food on the entertainment level of the Kaleidoscope and the Union Market adds many more options of food and shopping all in one location.
“We diversify, we have mix of everything,” Avila said. “You can come with families and play the games or you can come and enjoy a cocktail.”
One of the busiest restaurants in the Union Market around lunchtime is Market 2 Plate. The restaurant offers a variety of pasta dishes and salads. All of the entries are under $10 unless you choose to upgrade your protein or add a healthy side of avocado.
“Often we have business people around the area coming in for the lunch,” said Anai Mendoza from Market 2 Plate. “Most popular dishes are Fettuccini pasta and Asian flair salad.”
Market 2 Plate caters to those that are not willing to compromise on the freshness of the food. Their focus is to give their customers the freshest produce and many healthy options that can be prepared quickly.
“In the evenings many families or teenagers come to see a movie,” Mendoza said.“So often they will come and eat here after.”
Union Market hours vary per store. Portola Coffee store opens at 7 a.m. while most of the other stores are still closed. If you visit Union Market between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. all of the stores will be open. On the weekends bars will be open until 12 a.m. or 1 a.m.