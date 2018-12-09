Christmas wishes live at Macy’s
With the season of giving just around the corner, what better way to share holiday cheer than by participating in Macy’s Believe campaign?
By writing a letter to Santa Claus and submitting it online or to one of Macy’s many red letterboxes, the department store will donate $1 towards the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Make-A-Wish is one of the world’s leading children’s charities. Granting the wishes of critically ill children and ultimately giving them renewed hope for a successful livelihood and an everlasting joy. Since its founding in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 300,000 wishes. At the very least, a wish is granted every 35 minutes across the country and other US territories. In 2017, Make-A-Wish granted 15.4k wishes, an all time record for the foundation!
Over the course of their 11 year partnership, Make-A-Wish and Macy’s never could’ve imagined the booming success of the Believe campaign. Collecting millions of letters and donations to their cause, as well as making the effort a popular family tradition.