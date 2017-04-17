Canna products make it go down smooth
Canna-Coconutberry Smoothie
Ingredients:
Serves 2
2 tbsp. of canna-coconut oil
1 large frozen banana, sliced
1-1/2-2 cups coconut milk
2 cups frozen strawberries
4 tbsp. pomegranate juice
Directions
Begin by heating the canna-coconut oil in a small skillet. Then add the sliced bananas and sauté for about four minutes, stirring occasionally. Allow the oil and banana slices to cool. Place the coconut milk, frozen strawberries, and pomegranate juice into a blender. Add the sauté bananas into the blender. Make sure to scrape the remaining oil into the blender as well. Puree the ingredients together until smooth. Pour into two cups and enjoy during a hot summer day.
Mac and Cheese
Ingredients
Serves 4-6
1/2 lb. elbow macaroni
1 tbsp. canola oil
1 tsp. salt
Four Cheese Sauce
5 tbsp. canna-butter
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
3 cups warm milk
4 oz. smoked mozzarella, grated (1 cup)
8 oz. medium cheddar, grated (2 cups)
1 tsp.kosher salt
1 tsp. smoked paprika
1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg
1 cup breadcrumbs
1 tbsp. of canna-oil
2 oz. sharp cheddar, grated (1/2 cup)
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Fill large pot with water, salt, and oil. Bring to boil, add the macaroni and cook accordingly to the directions labeled on the box. In small saucepan melt the canna-butter. Add the flour and cook, whisking constantly, for five minutes.
Add the warm milk and cook for one minute, until thickened and smooth. Add the salt, pepper, paprika, cheese, and nutmeg. Add the cooked macaroni and stir well. Pour into 6-8 buttered ramekins. In a small bowl combine the canna-oil with the breadcrumbs and sharp cheddar. Sprinkle on top of the filled ramekins. Bake for 25-35 minutes.
Photo credit: Max Pixel/public domain