CALENDAR: Your guide to what’s up during spring break
Mark your calendar for these events occurring during spring break. Spring break is scheduled to occur from March 19 through March 23 for Saddleback College.
Veggiepalooza is scheduled to occur from March 17 to March 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fullerton Arboretum. The event is an annual monster vegetable sale and includes more than 300 different varieties of tomatoes and peppers.
The Knott’s Boysenberry Festival will take place starting March 16 through April 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission will range between $43 to $100 per person. The festival will feature more than 80 boysenberry inspired dishes and beverages.
Orange County’s annual Musink music and tattoo festival will return to Costa Mesa from March 16 through March 18. The doors open at the OC Fair & Event Center at 3 p.m. each day. Weekend admission is priced at $99 without the inclusion of service fees. Descendents, blink-182, and Lil Yachty are scheduled as headliners for the festival.
Smorgasburg LA happens once a week on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m in Downtown Los Angeles. The event includes numerous popular food vendors, as well products from niche small businesses. It is hosted at 785 Bay Street in Los Angeles. There is free entry and the first two hours of parking are complimentary as well.
Don’t taco ‘bout dieting today 🙅🏻♀️ that would be a big missteak 🥩 and you’d just end up feeling totally falawful 🥙. Happy Taco Tuesday 🤣🌮! — 🍴: Falafel 🥙, Steak 🥩 and Chicken 🍗 Tacos 🌮 📍: @MidEastTacos @SmorgasburgLA 🔑: There’s nothing better than when two of your favorite cuisines get together. You have to try these next level tacos where Middle Eastern food meets Mexican for some fantastic food fusion! My favorite was the steak tacos 🌮🍖😍! — Thanks for having us @mideasttacos😁.
Smorgasburg LA Record Fair is scheduled to occur on Sunday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is centralized around the theme of crate digging. There will be more than 10,000 vintage vinyls to choose from, along with old merch, cassettes and CDs from all genres imaginable. There will be free entry and will be hosted at 785 Bay Street in Los Angeles.
The Huntington Beach Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled to happen on Sunday, March 18 from 10:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. at the Huntington Beach Central Park Amphitheater. The event will feature Japanese dance, music, arts and food vendors.
South Park’s creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s musical comedy, “The Book of Mormon” will begin showing on March 20 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Balcony, Loge, Orchestra Terrace, and Orchestra seats are available for different prices. Tickets can be purchased through the Segerstrom Center for the Arts’ website.
The 40th Annual Los Angeles Spring Fair will take place starting March 23 through April 8 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the LA Prada Event Plaza in South El Monte. Admission for each person will be $15. Admission prices include carnival rides and concerts.
The 60th Annual Swallows Day Parade is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event celebrates the return of the swallows to the San Juan Capistrano Mission. The parade will begin at the intersection between Mercado and Del Obispo in San Juan Capistrano.
The Mercado Street Faire in San Juan Capistrano is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fair is a supplement to the Swallows Day Parade. At the fair, there will be food vendors along with other activities. The Mercado Street Faire will be at the Historic Town Center Park in downtown San Juan Capistrano
Image in Featured Image is from Dennis Rex.