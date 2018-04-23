BRIEF: Denim Recycle Collection
Recycle your pair of jeans to help better the world.
The Blue Jean Go Green program collects denim from all over the country. Blue Jean Go Green donates a portion of their money to communities in need every year. They take the pair of jeans and transform them into UltraTouch Denim Insulation.
The program has to harvest the denim into its natural state, cotton. The garment manufacturer’s process for creating denim consists of spinning and weaving cotton. Next, you can go shop for it in your favorite stores. Once worn, one can recycle the pair of jeans. The denim will return back to its natural cotton fibers and transformed into denim insulation.
Blue Jeans Go Green program started in 2006. From that point to the present, they have collected over two million pieces of denim and they have generated over four million square feet of UltraTouch Denim Insulation. They accomplished four major achievements since they opened the doors.
In 2009, they set a Guinness World Record for “Most Items of Clothing Collected for Recycling.” They collected 33,088 pieces of denim with the help of National Geographic Kids magazine.
In 2010, they launched a grant program to give architects, builders and project developers the opportunity for civic minded buildings
In 2013, they celebrated their one-millionth piece of denim.
On March 1, 2014, the program participated in a NASCAR nationwide series race where they partnered up with The Fabric of Our Lives to collect denim.
For earth week, Saddleback college held their denim recycle collection. They accepted donations of up to three pairs of denim. All the donations would be repurposed and upcycled by Blue Jeans Go Green Denim Recycling program.
On Thursday, April 19, Brittany Poloni announced that they had collected 120 pairs of jeans. She also indicated that there are sustainable apps for shopping such as Good On You, utilizes over 1,100 fashions brands from Nike to Zara. The app informs consumers about environmentally conscious brands.