Three free jazz performances organized throughout July
Multiple musicians including, Berisford ‘Shep’ Shepherd, Tern Re and Joey Sellers collaborate to present concerts at Saddleback College
Saddleback College will host three jazz concerts featuring The Saddleback College Jazz Camp students, the Saddleback College’s Big Band, the Jazz Summer Combos along with performers Berisford ‘Shep’ Shepherd, a 101 year old American jazz musician, Tern Re and Saddleback instructor Joey Sellers throughout July. These events hold complimentary admission.
The Saddleback College Jazz Camp students will hold a live concert on Friday, July 13 at 4 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre. Following the student performance, the Big Band featuring Shep Shepherd will perform at 6:30 p.m. in the McKinney Theatre. Performance leaders Tern Re and Joey Sellers arranged the Jazz Summer Combos to occur on Monday, July 23 at 12 p.m. in the campus fine arts courtyard.