Theater department to hold auditions for summer musicals
The Fine Arts Division at Saddleback College will be hosting auditions for its two summer musicals “Shrek” and “The Music Man” taking place in Fine Arts 311 and 312 on March 14-15.
The audition must consist of a one-minute monologue and a 16-32 bar of two different songs. Anyone wishing to sign up must fill out an audition form at www.saddleback.edu/audition. Time slots for the auditions should be chosen in Fine Arts 304.
Video submissions are also accepted and to be submitted to Michelle Jackson at mmacdougalljackson@saddleback.edu. Keep in mind the video quality is not the main focus as is the actual audition which must feature what an in-person audition would have.
Callbacks will take place on March 16 and March 17. For more information call (494) 582-4766 or visit www.saddleback.edu/arts/summer-theatre.