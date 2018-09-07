Saddleback College offers study abroad options in Oxford, England
07/09/2018 Briefs
Oxford program presents students ability to explore cultural English landscapes for spring 2019
The study abroad program with Saddleback instructor, Suki Fisher, will hold an information session on Tuesday, July 10 at 5 p.m. in the Student Services Center’s room 212. It will distribute further information about the planned study abroad options in Oxford, England for the spring semester.
Fisher led the last study abroad excursion to Oxford from March 15 through May 18. The program consisted of mandatory enrollment in three classes which include Shakespeare’s Tragedies, Introduction to Humanities, and Introduction to the Novel. During the 2018 spring semester the expedition’s fee approximated $5,895 without the inclusion of airfare expenses.