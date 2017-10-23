Red Flag conditions today; stay hydrated
Diana Tomseth 10/23/2017 Briefs
The National Weather Service and the Orange County Operational Area are advising Red Flag conditions starting today and through Wednesday, Oct. 25. They anticipate strong gusts of wind with low humidity. Temperatures could reach into the triple digits for today and tomorrow.
Due to the high temperatures and low humidity, it is advised to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and night. Heat exhaustion occurs quickly and isn’t noticed until symptoms occur. Some symptoms include:
- Nausea or vomiting
- Heavy sweating often accompanied by cold, clammy skin
- Weak, rapid pulse
- Pale or flushed face
- Muscle cramps
- Headache
- Weakness or fatigue
The Student Health Center in the Student Services Center, Room 177 can assist anyone having any of these symptoms.
