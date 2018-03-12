BRIEF: One Book, One College will host roundtable discussion on Wednesday, March 14
Saddleback College’s seven person One Book, One College workgroup will be holding a roundtable discussion on the themes of racism and social barriers that are found in Dan-el Padilla Peralta’s “Undocumented: A Dominican Boy’s Odyssey from a Homeless Shelter to the Ivy League” on March 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the health sciences building’s room 145.
The event is a follow up from the TED Talks that were presented about racism and social barriers on March 6. The next panel discussion is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, April 11. It will be centered on the subjects of immigration and overcoming obstacles that can be found in “Undocumented.”
Dan-el Padilla Peralta will be visiting the Saddleback campus on Tuesday, April 24 at the McKinney Theatre. The event will include a breakfast, a talk by the author and a book signing. Peralta will also be visiting the Mission Viejo Public Library on Wednesday, April 25.