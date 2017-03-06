Saddleback College presents stage reading of Shuttleworth’s ‘Tumbledown’
The department of theatre arts at Saddleback College will present “Tumbledown,” a stage reading by poet and playwright Red Shuttleworth and directed by Rick Williamson.
Shuttleworth received the 2016 Western Heritage (Wrangler) Award for Outstanding Poetry Book from the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum for “Woe to the Land Shadowing”. He is a three-time winner of the Spur Award for his poetry and was named by True West magazine as “Best Living Western Poet”.
The reading will be held at the McKinney Theatre on March 16 7:30-9:30 p.m. The pre-show Meet-the-Author, sponsored by the Angels of Arts, will begin at 6 p.m. Admissions is free.