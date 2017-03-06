Theatre arts department presents ‘Once Upon A Mattress’
Saddleback College’s department of theatre arts presents “Once Upon A Mattress,” a musical fairytale comedy about a princess and her sleepless nights, with shows throughout the month of April in the McKinney Theatre.
The music is written by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer. Choreography by Natalie Baldwin, Directed by J.D. Keller, and musically directed by Taylor Stephenson.
Date and showtimes are April 7, 8, 13, 14, 15 at 7:30 p.m. and April 9, 15 at 2:30 p.m.
This popular musical that marked the Broadway debut of Carol Burnett is based on “The Princess and the Pea” by Hans Christian Andersen. With wonderful songs, hilarious and raucous antics, romantic and melodic courtships, chances are you’ll never look at fairy tales the same.
Tickets are$15 general admission, $12 seniors and $10 students. Call 949-582-4656 (noon to 4 pm, Tuesday – Friday) or visit www.saddleback.edu/arts for more information.