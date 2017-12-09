Crunch Time to provide snacks and supplies to prepare for finals
Crunch Time will be hosted in the Learning Resource Center by the Tutoring Center beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11 through Thursday, Dec. 14. Stop by for free coffee, snacks, Scantrons, and Blue Books (while supplies last).
Additionally, visit the Center for last-minute tutoring and studying in LRC 212.
The Library Reference Desk will have cookies and cocoa available during finals from Thursday, Dec. 14 through Wednesday, Dec. 20 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Remember to get enough sleep and eat properly to get your body and mind in shape as you prepare for your final exams.
