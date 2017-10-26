Caution: construction shuts down sidewalk
Starting today, Wednesday, October 25, parking lot #4C, adjacent to the baseball field, will be temporarily closed for construction, according to a release from the Saddleback College Police Department.
Half of the parking lot will re-open on Tuesday, October 31. Additionally, the sidewalk on the east side of College Drive East, in front of the baseball field, will be temporarily closed to construction. The sidewalk, in both directions, will be closed for approximately two weeks. Southbound pedestrian traffic will be closed at the crosswalk north of the construction. Northbound pedestrian traffic will be able to use the crosswalk in front of the gym temporarily. This crosswalk location will temporarily be closed and an alternate crosswalk will be set up for use.
Signs will be placed on the sidewalk informing pedestrians of the closures. An alternate ADA access pathway will be developed when the crossing area in front of the gym is temporarily closed.