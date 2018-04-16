BRIEF: Spring 2018 Transfer College Fair
04/16/2018 Briefs
Want to transfer? Come on and stop by the event.
Saddleback College will host the spring Transfer College Fair on Wednesday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the quad. The event gives students a chance to speak with representatives from Universities of California, California State Universities, private California and out-of-state colleges as well as international institutions.
You can ask questions and learn more about each campus. This is the only college fair this semester, so do not miss out! The listing of all the colleges that will attend the event.