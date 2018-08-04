BRIEF: Sexual Assault Awareness Day
The day where your voice can be heard on campus.
National Sexual Violence Resource Center made April the month of bringing awareness to Sexual Assault. Saddleback College will hold a Sexual Assault Awareness Day on Monday, March 9 at the quad from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The theme will be Embrace Your Voice and 11 organizations will attend to provide more information or resources. Down below are some statistics regarding sexual assault.
According to the NSVRC one in five women and one in 71 men will be raped at some point in their lives in the world. In the United States, one in three women and one in six men have experienced some form of violent sexual contact in their lifetime.
Over 50 percent of female rape victims have reported being raped by their intimate partner. About 52 percent of male victims of rape have reported being raped by an acquaintance. Out of all the victims of rape and sexual assault, 90 percent are female.