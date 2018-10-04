UPDATE: Saddleback College President resigns
Thomas M. Fallo, South Orange County Community College District Interim Chancellor, sent this email this afternoon to the Saddleback College community concerning Saddleback President Gregory Anderson’s resignation.
Dear Saddleback Community,
After discussions with district leadership, I have submitted my resignation as president of Saddleback College. In these past few months, you have shown me that this is a great institution, with a deep commitment to the students and their communities. Personal circumstances require me to return immediately to my home in the Bay Area, but I will remain forever grateful to all of you for this opportunity to serve.
Thank you to Dr. Anderson for his leadership and service, and we all agree with his assessment that Saddleback College is an excellent college distinguished by highly qualified faculty, staff, and administrators who are fully committed to the success of our students. During this time of transition, Dr. Jim Buysse will serve as acting president.
The board of trustees will begin the search for a permanent president for Saddleback College. Additional information on the search process will be provided as it becomes available.