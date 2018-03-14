BRIEF: Saddleback College plans to participate in the Women’s March Youth Empower’s country-wide demonstration on Wednesday, March 14 at 10 a.m.
The #Enough! National School Walkout invites Saddleback students, teachers and faculty to protest gun control legislature
The Saddleback College Walkout protesting current gun control legislature will take place at the campus quad for a duration of 17 minutes on Wednesday, March 14 beginning at 10 a.m. According to the event’s toolkit, the Parkland, Florida school shooting by gunman Nikolas Cruz on Valentine’s Day influenced the timespan for the walkout demonstration.
The Women’s March Youth Empower has planned for more than 3136 demonstrations to occur throughout the United States during different time zones. It will use the protests to communicate its demands to Congress, which involve that Congress declare gun violence a public health crisis, award federal funding to researching solutions to gun violence and create violence intervention programs. Furthermore, the organization supports policies like the Assault Weapons Ban of 2018, Keep Americans Safe Act, Gun Violence Restraining Order Act of 2017 and Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act.
REMINDER:
– WALK OUT IS ON MARCH 14
– LEAVE CLASS AT 10AM
-HEAD OUT TO THE SOCCER FIELDS
– TEACHERS/STAFF ARE TO GIVE NO PUNISHMENTS FOR STUDENTS WHO CHOOSE TO PROTEST SO DO NOT BE SCARED TO ATTEND.
– THE POINT OF THE WALK OUT IS NOT TO ELIMINATE BUT TO REDUCE !!!#ENOUGH
— sasha (: (@gnarlyloozur) March 11, 2018
According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s Children’s “Exposure to Violence: A Comprehensive National Study” more than one in five U.S. teenagers from the ages of 14 to 17 report having witnessed a shooting. The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence also found that an average of seven children and teens under the age of 20 are killed by guns each day through its research of death certificates in the United States.
#Enough! National School Walkout have outlined rallies, vigils and campus marches as the types of demonstrations that a school or college campus can adopt. In campus marches, the event recommends its participants to use chants like, “No More Silence, End Gun Violence,” “Guns in schools? We say NO, NRA has got to go,” and “Enough is Enough.”
The Women’s March Youth Empower also suggests to its participants to use the 17 minutes of the walkout to make sure they are registered to vote for the Primary Election Day on Tuesday, November 6.