BRIEF: Saddleback Career Fair returns
The annual Career Fair will be held at Saddleback College this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the campus quad, located between the Student Services Center and Business/General Studies buildings.
More than 135 employers attended the event in 2017 and more than 100 organizations registered to attend this year. Students and job seekers do not need to register for the event but would be wise to come prepared with a resume.
“Nearly 60 per cent of students receiving a ‘resume critique’ reported they landed a new job following the advice,” the Saddleback Career Placement Services said in the report for 2014 to 2015.
Employers typically in attendance range from those seeking part-time help immediately to those seeking students from certain majors for future employment upon completing further study. Free parking for the event will be offered in lot 5A, near the tennis courts and Sciences building.