BRIEF: Interim Chancellor Thomas Fallo announces Saddleback College’s temporary appointment of James Buysse as Acting President
04/10/2018 Briefs
Thomas M. Fallo, South Orange County Community College District Interim Chancellor, sent this email this morning to the Saddleback College community.
Please note the temporary appointment of Dr. James Buysse as the Acting President of Saddleback College pending further consideration by the Board of Trustees. Effective immediately, please address any college issues directly with Dr. Buysse.
It is my hope and expectation that the entire Saddleback College community will come together and assist Dr. Buysse in his role as Acting President.
Further information will be posted as updated.