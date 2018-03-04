BRIEF: Blood drive this week
03/04/2018 Briefs
Saddleback College’s Associated Student Government will hold its semi-annual blood drive for the American Red Cross from Monday, March 5 through Thursday, March 8 in the Student Services Center’s Room 213. Donors should sign up for an appointment on the SCC quad, but walk-ins are always welcome.
Hours for donation are Monday from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 6 p.m.
Further information about blood donation is available from the American Red Cross website.