The king is coming to the big screens in ‘Black Panther’
On Oct. 16, Marvel Entertainment released the second trailer and official movie poster for “Black Panther” which will hit the theaters on Feb. 16, 2018. “Black Panther” is played by Chadwick Boseman, teamed with Lupita Nyong’o playing Nakia and Michael B. Jordan playing Killmonger, the villain.
T’Challa, played by Boseman, returns home to Wakanda to take his place as king. Upon coming home he soon finds out that two villans, Killmonger and Klaw, are either challenging the throne or trying to destroy Wakanda all together. Battling it out, T’Challa tries to keep his people safe with the help of Nakia, a member of the Dora Milaje, as well as the rest of the Dora Milaje.
By Tuesday Nov. 7 the trailer on YouTube has received 9.7 million views and so far on Rotten Tomatoes out of over 24,000 users there is a 99 percent rating of people that want to see it.
In the first trailer, viewers officially saw that Ulysses Klaue, or Klaw, was back. He was being interrogated by Everett Ross, a CIA agent, and they were on the subject of Wakanda. Wakanda, to some, is just an underdeveloped third world country where some trading items are imported from. But Klaw’s knowledge of Wakanda is on a deeper level.
Wakanda is an isolated and extremely technologically advanced nation in Africa. It is hidden and disguised to look like any other country in Africa, but behind holographic barriers it reveals the true Wakanda, ruled by the Black Panther and the original home source of vibranium.
Vibranium is an almost indestructible metal, it is completely vibration absorbent and extremely valuable. It is first seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Howard Stark gives Captain America his shield in “Captain America: The First Avenger” and it is also what the Black Panther’s suit is made out of to keep him safe.
Klaw has been to Wakanda and while there he mined and stole billions of dollars worth of vibranium to bring back to the US and later sold it to Ultron which was used to create Ultron’s body called the Vision.
Vibranium is seen again throughout the Marvel movies but it also makes an appearance in the new footage of the second “Black Panther” trailer as Klaw’s new robotic arm since he lost in in “Avengers: Age of Ultron” when Ultron chopped it off.
Another new piece of footage that the new trailer released was finally hearing Killmonger, played by Michael B. Jordan. Erik Killmonger is in both the first and second trailer but in the second trailer we hear him say that he’s been waiting his entire life and that the world is going to start over.
Killmonger and his family were exiled from Wakanda by T’Challa so he spent his life hating the king and wanting to avenge his father’s death. He is seen throughout the trailer blowing things up, fighting the Dora Milaje and personally fighting one on one with T’Challa, in one of his own panther suits.
There are a couple things about “Black Panther” in general that separates it from the rest of the Marvel movies as well as many movies in general. Firstly, the Black Panther character is the first black superhero and overall, “Black Panther” is majority made up of either African or African-American actors and actresses. There are two main roles that are played by white males, the character Klaw and CIA agent Everett Ross, and the remaining white actors are minor positions.
Not only is this movie led with a black cast but it is also directed by Ryan Coogler, an African American. He has also directed “Creed,” working with Michael B. Jordan. Many of the past African-American cast led movies have been directed by white men so this movie is a big progressive step for Africans.
The song that plays in the background of the trailer starts off with “BagBak” by Vince Staples and then begins to mix together with “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised,” an old 70s song by Gil Scott-Heron. Scott-Heron was often described as “the godfather of rap” and his song “The Revolution Shall Not Be Televised” when it came out in 1974 was used as a slogan during the Black Power movement.
In designing the trailer these specific songs were picked as all part of the new package that is entailed with “Black Panther.”
The character of T’Challa will be seen in the “Black Panther” movie on Feb. 16 as well as playing a role in the future “Avengers: Infinity Wars” which will also be released at some point in 2018.