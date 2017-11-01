System VI to perform jazz with a Latin flair
Jazz studies presents System VI, the Latin-themed jazz ensemble, which will perform at Saddleback College’s McKinney Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
The group began as the ghost band for Francisco Aguabella. Now the ensemble features music by British expat Benn Clatworthy, Bolivian stowaway Yayo Morales, and award-winning composer and jazz studies department chair Joey Sellers. With Clatworthy on the sax, Morales providing the rhythm on drums and Sellers sliding on the trombone, the other ensemble members include Ron Stout on trumpet; Bryan Velasco on keyboards, Brian J. Wright on bass.
Tickets are $10 for general admission or $7 for student or seniors. Call the ticket office at 949-582-4656 to order your tickets or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. Free parking is available in Lot 12 near the Fine Arts building.
Here’s a preview from the ensemble’s Facebook Page.