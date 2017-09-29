Saddleback’s Fine Arts Presents: Moller-Fraticelli Guitar Duo
Saddleback’s Fine Arts department presented Moller and Fraticelli European Guitar Duo at Mckinney Theatre on the evening of September 26. Swedish playing style of self-taught guitarist Johannes Moller and Argentinian guitarist Laura Fraticelli results in a pure passionate collaboration.
The evening began with a two piece tango composition originated from Argentina one in the style of classic guitar in which Laura Fraticelli learned to play.
“Both compositions were written in the early 1900s and the most important instrument in tango is the guitar.” said Johannes Moller . “But we will be exploring guitar music from all parts of the world, and we hope you enjoy them.”
Moller then continued the night with a five piece solo composition that he composed himself while on tour in China and said to have been inspired by traditional chinese impressions. A piece than can be found on his album called, China. The five piece composition honoring what he admired and saw while on tour. He titled the pieces Five Chinese Impressions: Moon and Flower Reflected in Water, Gentle Spring Rains and Breeze, Flower Petals Perpetually Moving In The Air, The Nocturnally Blossoming Desert Flower, and Grains at Harvest Is the Farmers Joy.
“These pieces all came to be from inspiration of the chinese impressions and classical chinese music but I had to modify them to fit the classical guitar and give it my touch.” Moller said.
Five Chinese Impressions follows the traditional chinese music format that includes the plucked strings, gongs, and various cymbals but Moller is able to capture the realness all on his classical guitar.
Each piece tells the story of Moller’s journey in China, the people he met, the rainy days he spent going from one venue to another, and the tales he learned.
Fraticelli returns to join Moller back on stage to end the night with an Indian composition based on the legend of a flute player who charms women by the sound of his flute and the music has the illusion that he can divide himself up and dance with them all. This rendition of a classic tale with the spin of a classical guitar left an impression as the audience sent the duo off with a standing ovation. A crowd pleasing display of passion and emotion was evident and present on that stage.
“It was a great pleasure to play for everyone tonight, thank you.” Moller and Fraticelli said.
The Duo’s next show is on October 1 at the Los Angeles County Museum of Arts but a whole listing of their upcoming shows is available on their website.