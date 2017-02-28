Vocal talent amongst students at Saddleback
02/27/2017 Music
Stop by the Saddleback College Star Vocal competition at the McKinney Theatre this Thursday and enjoy the pre-show that includes a silent auction, food and drinks. Food and drinks will be served beginning at 5:30 leading up to the Saddleback Star competition starting at 7:30.
This local competition among students allows young creative minds alike to come together and share a common talent. Stick around and be apart of the audience who gets to decide which contestant is crowned as singing sensation.
Admission is $5 and $25 for the food and beverage package.
Get your tickets here.