Annual Feast of Lights returns to McKinney Theatre
The Saddleback College music department will present Feast of Lights this coming weekend in the McKinney Theatre.
Choral ensembles under the direction of Dr. Scott Farthing and symphony orchestra under direction by Dr. Yorgos Kouritas will come together for a special holiday program featuring holiday classics as well as new favorites.
Feast of Lights has been a tradition for over 25 years and is one of the longest traditions at Saddleback.
This event is for all ages and light refreshments will be served after every performance.
Showtimes are Friday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2 at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 at 2:00 and 5:00 p.m.