BRIEF: Annual Fashion Show returns to Saddleback on April 26

Upcoming show “BEYOND” features student clothing designs
The Saddleback College fashion department will host their annual fashion show at the campus McKinney Theatre on April 26, this year entitled “BEYOND.”
The college’s culinary department will prepare hors d’oeuvres for the event, with a reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. The show will start at 7 p.m. and feature student garments and designs with makeup and hair styled courtesy of Advanced Beauty College.
The “Best in Show” will be judged by local industry professionals. Pre-sale tickets through Eventbrite can be purchased for $15 or available at the door for $20 on the day of the event.
